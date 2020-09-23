Infographic: How Cintas (CTAS) performed in Q1 2021

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue was $1.75 billion, down 3.6% year-over-year.
Net income rose 19% to $300 million, or $2.78 per share, from last year.
Cintas expects second quarter revenue to be $1.725 billion to $1.750 billion and diluted EPS to be $2.00 to $2.20.
