Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q2 2020 earnings results

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported Q2 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 33.8% to RMB 201.1 billion, or $28.5 billion, year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 16.4 billion, or $2.3 billion, compared to RMB 0.6 billion last year. Adjusted net income rose 66.1% to RMB 5.9 billion, or $0.8 billion.
Net income per ADS was RMB10.47, or $1.48, versus RMB0.36. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 3.51, or $0.50.
Last week, JD.com announced that its subsidiary, JD Logistics, will acquire a controlling stake in delivery services company Kuayue Express for RMB3 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.
