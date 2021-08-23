Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q2 2021 earnings results
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 26% year-over-year to RMB253.8 billion, or $39.3 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB794.3 million, or $123 million, compared to RMB16.4 billion in the same period last year.
The adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4.6 billion, or $0.7 billion.
