Key highlights from JD.com (JD) Q2 2021 earnings results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 26% year-over-year to RMB253.8 billion, or $39.3 billion.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB794.3 million, or $123 million, compared to RMB16.4 billion in the same period last year.

The adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4.6 billion, or $0.7 billion.

“The story will be updated soon”