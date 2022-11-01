Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Leidos Holdings’ (LDOS) Q3 2022 earnings results
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) reported revenues of $3.61 billion for the third quarter of 2022, up 4% compared to the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income decreased 21% to $164 million and EPS dropped 18% to $1.17 compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS fell 12% to $1.59.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects revenues to range between $14.2-14.4 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $6.20-6.40.
