Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $116.9 million or $0.79 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Revenue increased 65% to $740.2 million.
“We delivered another quarter of strong growth at scale in the third quarter as companies continue to turn to Twilio in this digital-first world. We are extremely excited about the next generation of our customer engagement platform, and our newest pillar, Twilio Engage, which will allow companies of all sizes and in any industry to build and optimize hyper-personalized marketing campaigns on every channel for customer acquisition, conversion and retention.”Jeff Lawson, CEO
