Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $116.9 million or $0.79 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue increased 65% to $740.2 million.