Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience and holding. We now have your presenters in conference. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce today’s first presenter, Mr. Paul Alexander.

Paul J. Alexander — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Welcome to Kimberly-Clark’s year-end earnings conference call.

This morning, you will hear from Mike Hsu, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Henry, our CFO. We sincerely hope everyone is continuing to stay healthy and safe. And in keeping with our social distancing procedures, this morning, Mike, Maria and I are each in different locations in our Dallas office.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements today. Please see the Risk Factors section of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for further discussion of forward-looking statements. Finally, we’ll be referring to adjusted results and outlook. Both exclude certain items described in this morning’s news release. That release has further information about these adjustments and reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Maria.

Maria Henry — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call this morning.

Let me start with the headlines for the full year results. We delivered strong top and bottom line growth and exceeded our previous outlook. We significantly increased our brand and capability investments and improved our market shares. We generated excellent cost savings and cash flow, and we returned significant cash to shareholders.

Now let’s cover the details of our results, starting with sales. Full year net sales were $19.1 billion. That’s up 4% year-on-year and included a 2 point drag from currency rates. Organic sales grew 6%, with healthy underlying performance and increased demand related to COVID-19. Volumes were up 4%, and net selling prices and product mix each increased 1%. Mike is going to provide some more color on our top line and market share performance in just a few minutes.

Moving on to profitability. Full year adjusted gross margin was 37.1%, up 210 basis points year-on-year. Adjusted gross profit increased 10%. We generated $575 million of cost savings from our FORCE and restructuring programs. That was well above our initial target and slightly better than we expected in October. For 2021, we’re targeting $400 million to $460 million in total cost savings.

Commodities were favorable by $175 million in 2020 although they turned inflationary in the fourth quarter. We’re planning for commodity inflation of $450 million to $600 million in 2021. Costs are projected to increase broadly in most areas, including pulp and recycled fiber, resins, superabsorbent and distribution expenses. Other manufacturing costs were higher in 2020, including costs related to COVID-19. Foreign currencies were also a headwind, reducing operating profit at a high-single digit rate.

Moving further down the P&L, between the line spending was up 110 basis points as a percent of sales. That was driven by advertising, which was up 90 basis points. SG&A spending also increased and included higher incentive compensation, along with capability building investments. Adjusted operating margin was 18.7%, up 90 basis points, and adjusted operating profit grew 9%. In terms of Company profitability for 2021, the midpoint of our planning assumptions implies a 70 basis point decline in adjusted operating margin. And while there are a number of moving pieces, it’s likely that adjusted gross margin will be down somewhat more than that.

Turning back to 2020 results. Full year adjusted earnings per share were $7.74, up 12%. Our October guidance was for earnings of $7.50 to $7.65. In addition to the strong growth in adjusted operating profit, the bottom line benefited from higher equity income, a lower share count and a slight decline in adjusted effective tax rate.

Now let’s turn to cash flow [Technical Issues] Cash provided by operations was an all-time record $3.7 billion, up $1 billion year-on-year, reflecting outstanding working capital performance and strong earnings. Cash flow is expected to be down year-on-year in 2021, driven by higher cash taxes and working capital. Nonetheless, cash flow should remain strong and well above 2019’s level. Capital spending was $1.2 billion in 2020, in line with plan and the prior year. We plan to spend between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion in 2021, including activity for our restructuring program and a pickup in growth projects. Based on an initial outlook at longer-term opportunities, we believe spending will be elevated again in 2022.

On capital allocation, dividends and share repurchases totaled $2.15 billion. That’s the 10th consecutive year we’ve returned at least $2 billion to shareholders. We expect to return a similar level of cash to shareholders in 2021, and as mentioned in the earnings release, our Board has already approved our 49th consecutive annual dividend increase and authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

Let me finish with a short update on our restructuring program. We continue to make significant progress as we head into the last year of this program. We’re about 85% to 90% through the total pretax charges, which we’ve increased somewhat to reflect delays as a result of COVID-19 and costs for additional savings opportunities. So far, we’ve generated $420 million of savings and expect to achieve between $540 million and $560 million of savings by the end of 2021. Our original savings estimate was $500 million to $550 million.

Finally, at this point cash payments are about 75% to 80% complete.

Overall, it was an excellent year financially, while we invested more in the business for the long term and navigated the COVID-19 environment.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike.

Michael D. Hsu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, everyone.

Hey, let me begin by saying that I’m very proud of our KC team and our accomplishments in 2020. We worked tirelessly to protect the health and safety of each other by setting and maintaining strict safety protocols, all of which are in place today. We kept our global supply chain running and safely served the needs of our consumers and customers, and in many cases, delivering record output. At the same time, we delivered healthy top line growth across our portfolio, gained market share, invested to strengthen long-term brand fundamentals and delivered strong financial results.

Looking more closely at our business segments, we saw excellent performance in Personal Care, with 5% organic sales growth and strong share performance. In North America, organic sales rose 6%, driven by broad-based growth in baby and child care. Our market shares were up nicely on both Huggies diapers and GoodNites youth pants. In D&E markets, personal care organic sales were also up 6% despite volatile market conditions. More specifically, Personal Care organic sales were up double digits in China, India and South Africa; up high single digits in Eastern Europe; and up low-single digits in Latin America. We also improved our share positions in many D&E markets.

Looking at our other segments. Organic sales were up 13% in Consumer Tissue and down 7% in K-C Professional. As expected, both businesses experienced the effect of COVID-19 and the shift to more consumers working from home. We’re pleased with how our K-C team managed through that volatility. To meet elevated demand in Consumer Tissue, we significantly reduced our SKU count and leveraged our global supply network to increase production, including support from KCP. We continue to focus on category expanding and brand building programs while improving our market execution. Those actions helped us gain market share for Kleenex facial tissue in North America and Europe.

In KCP, where the washroom category continues to be a significant part of our business, we made good progress pivoting to growth opportunities in other parts of the business, including in wipers and safety products. Sales of those products were up double digits in North America. Importantly, we grew or maintained market share in approximately 60% of the 80 key cohorts that we track. I’m pleased to see our brands winning in the marketplace.

Overall, our results were strong, and I’m encouraged by the way we executed in 2020.

Next, I’ll turn to our outlook for 2021. We expect a more challenging environment, especially compared to last year. More specifically, we expect some of the net benefit from COVID dynamics, including higher consumer demand, to reverse. In addition, commodity costs are rising globally, and we’re also reflecting our latest view on economic conditions and birth rate trends. Despite these factors, we’re confident in our ability to deliver top line growth and expect to strengthen our market positions and improve our Company for long-term value creation. Our plans call for total sales growth of 4% to 6% in 2021, and that includes 2 points from the Softex acquisition and a 1 to 2 point benefit from currencies.

We expect to grow organic sales 1% to 2%. We plan to leverage and scale our brand-building capabilities and investments that we’ve made over the past two years. We have a healthy innovation pipeline, including near-term launches for Huggies in North America, China, Eastern Europe and Latin America, and we’ve also upgraded products for our global Kotex brand in several markets. We expect to benefit from selective pricing actions and other revenue management programs, but we’re not currently planning for broad-based list price increases. And we’ll continue to make capability and technology investments to drive long-term success.

On advertising, spending should be similar to 2020 levels, and this reflects the increases we made over the last two years and confidence in the strong ROIs from digital. We believe this level of investment is sufficient to support our growth plans in the current environment.

On the bottom line, we’re targeting adjusted earnings per share of $7.75 to $8. That’s even to up 3% year-on-year. We’re focused on delivering our annual plan, while managing the quarter-to-quarter volatility that could be higher than normal in this environment.

Finally, because of the different COVID dynamics in 2020 and 2021, we think it is relevant to consider our performance over both years. So on that basis, using the midpoint of our 2021 outlook, we’re projecting to grow organic sales approximately 4% and to increase adjusted earnings per share 7% on average over that two-year period. Those growth rates are slightly above our medium-term objectives.

In conclusion, we’re on track with KC Strategy 2022, and we’re managing effectively through a very challenging environment. We’re improving our top line and strengthening our brands, our market positions and our Company for the long term. We continue to be optimistic about our opportunities to deliver balanced and sustainable growth and create shareholder value.

That concludes our prepared remarks. And so now we’ll be happy to take your questions.