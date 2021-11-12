Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
KMB Earnings: Key numbers from Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2021 financial results
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) Friday reported its third-quarter financial results.
The company reported a growth of 7% in sales at $5 billion year on year.
The net profit for the quarter was recorded at $469 million or $1.39 per share compared to $472 or $1.38 per share.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.62 in 2021 compared to $1.72 in 2020.
