KMB Earnings: Key numbers from Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2021 financial results

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) Friday reported its third-quarter financial results.

The company reported a growth of 7% in sales at $5 billion year on year.

The net profit for the quarter was recorded at $469 million or $1.39 per share compared to $472 or $1.38 per share.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.62 in 2021 compared to $1.72 in 2020.