Merck (MRK) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers that you need to note down
Lowers 2020 full-year revenue & EPS guidance
Merck (NYSE: MRK) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $1.26 vs. $1.12 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.50, compared to $1.22 in the first quarter of 2019.
Total sales increased 11% to $12.05 billion.
Shares down nearly 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
In this challenging and unprecedented time, the quality of our first-quarter performance reflects strong demand for our portfolio of innovative products, continued commercial and clinical execution and the dedication and resilience of our employees around the world. The fundamentals of our business remain strong.Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman and CEO
