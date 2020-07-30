Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G’s most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8 K reports. You will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these projections. As required by Regulation-G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the Company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures. Procter & Gamble believes these measures provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Now I will turn the call over to P&G’s Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Jon Moeller.

Jon R. Moeller — Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning. David. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Chevalier, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations join me this morning. We’re back in our office in Cincinnati with our masks, appropriately distanced. We’d like to start by expressing our sincere hope that you and your families are also safe and are well. I’m going to provide an overview of company results, which continue to be strong. David will cast additional light on our immediate priorities and strategic focus areas. We will close with guidance for fiscal 2021, and of course take your questions.

Fiscal 2020 was a very strong year. We grew markets and increased household penetration, driving top line growth, bottom line growth as well as market share, that’s what we call balanced growth and value creation. Organic sales grew 6%. On a two year stock basis, organic sales growth has accelerated from 3% across fiscals ’17 and ‘18%, to 6% across fiscals ’18 and ’19, to 11% over the last two years, indicating the underlying strength of our brands and the appropriateness of our strategy, which is driving our business. We built strong momentum in the year and a half leading up to the COVID crisis, with 6% organic sales growth in calendar year 2019, including 6% in the first half of fiscal 2020. We maintain the strong momentum in the second half of fiscal 2020, overcoming significant challenges, including the lockdown in China, closure of the travel retail, electro specialty beauty and away from home channels. Operational challenges, safely staffing our facilities and sourcing materials necessary to maintain and in some categories, significantly increased production, to serve heightened consumer cleaning health and hygiene needs.

David talked at CAGNY four years ago about accelerating growth in our two largest and most profitable markets. Fiscal year 2020 U.S. organic sales grew 10%, including 5% growth in the first half of the fiscal. China grew 8%, including 13% organic growth in the first half of the year. Nine of 10 product categories grew organic sales. Home Care and Personal Healthcare up in the teens. Family Care up double digits. Fabric Care and Feminine Care up high singles. Hair Care, Skin and Personal Care and Oral Care up mid singles. Grooming up 1%, baby down 1%. 30 of our top 50 country category combinations held or grew share. eCommerce sales were up 40% for the year, up 30% in the first half and 50% in the second half. Now over $7 billion in sales, over 10% of the company total.

Turning to earnings, core earnings per share were up 13%, currency-neutral core earnings per share up 17%. Within this, core gross margin expanded 170 basis points, up 190 basis points constant FX. Core operating margin grew 180 basis points, up 210 basis points, excluding currency impacts. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 114%. We increased our dividend 6% and returned $15.2 billion of value to shareowners. $7.8 billion in dividends and $7.4 billion in share repurchase. Capping a strong year, a very strong April-June quarter. Organic sales up more than 6% on top of the base period, that was up 7%. Volume, pricing and mix each contributed to top line growth. Strong organic sales growth in our two largest markets up 19% in the U.S. and 14% in Greater China. Through our market share trends, with aggregate global value share up 50 basis points.

At the bottom line, core earnings per share of $1.16, up 5% versus the prior year, up 11% on a currency neutral basis, including the seven point headwind from gains on land and small brand sales in the base period. Core gross margin up 210 basis points, up 250 ex-FX. Core operating margin up 140 basis points, up 190 ex-FX. Adjusted free cash flow productivity of 161%.

Coming up, we delivered or overdelivered on each of our going-in targets for the year. Organic sales growth, core earnings per share growth, free cash flow productivity and cash return to shareowners. We’ve built strong momentum heading into the COVID crisis and arguably built this further during the challenging second half of the year. I know I speak for David and the rest of our leadership team when I say that credit for these results goes to our colleagues. The men and women of P&G who have demonstrated incredible creativity, agility and commitment to serving consumers and customers every day during these unprecedented times.

We will continue to face significant challenges and perhaps a higher degree of uncertainty than any of us have ever faced. But we believe, that current consumer dynamics are integrated in mutually reinforcing strategies, and our focus on a few immediate priorities position us very well for the future. David?

David S. Taylor — Chairman of the Board, President and P&G Chief Executive Officer

Thanks John. Good morning, everyone. I hope everyone is well. As we outlined last quarter, we’ve established three immediate priorities to guide our actions and our choices in this crisis period. Our first priority is to ensure the health and safety of the men and women we work with, our colleagues around the world. With guidance from medical professionals, we’re constantly evaluating and updating the robust measures already in place to help our people who are making, packing and shipping P&G products stay safe at work. This has never been more important, as many of our facilities are running around the clock to deliver P&G products during this period of increased demand.

This leads to the second priority, maximizing the availability of products to help people and their families with their cleaning, health and hygiene needs. P&G products play an essential role in helping consumers maintain proper hygiene, personal health and healthy home environments. These products are more important than ever, given the needs created by the current crisis. There is increased awareness of health and hygiene and additional time we’re all spending at home.

Third priority is supporting communities, relief agencies and people who are on the frontlines of this global pandemic. Millions of P&G products are being donated, helping to ensure families have basic access to everyday essentials many of us take for granted. We’re providing significant financial support to numerous relief agencies around the world. We’re producing hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields in P&G facilities for our internal use and also for donation to organizations in great need.

Finally, we are using our marketing

Using our marketing and communications expertise to encourage consumers to support public health measures to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus. P&G is committed to the priorities of ensuring the health and safety of our employees, maximize availability of P&G products to serve consumers, and help society overcome the challenges in this period.

Our integrated strategic choices remain the right ones. They serve each of our immediate priorities and build a foundation for balanced top and bottom line growth and long-term value creation. We’re focused on portfolio of daily use products in categories where performance plays a significant role in brand choice. Within these categories, we’ve raised the bar on all aspects of superiority; product, package, consumer communication, retail execution and value.

The most sustainable and profitable way to grow, is to create new business versus just taking or trading it. Superior offerings, science-based products delivered with superior packaging drive market growth, which in turn drives share, sales and profit growth. This creates a winning proposition for all concerned, pie expansion versus zero sum is the only growth our retailers care about. Growth that is incremental to the category. And if we lead category growth for superior offerings, we will mathematically build market share.

We strive to communicate product and packaging benefits, with superior brand messaging. P&G was just named the number one brand marketer of the decade at the Cannes Lions festival of creativity in June. Not only has our advertising been creative, it has been increasingly effective at growing markets and building our business. I’m particularly proud of this, as it speaks to sustained excellence versus a few great ads. In addition to winning with consumers communication, we need superior retail execution. Online and in physical stores, that contributes to the growth of categories in our brands. Our superior performance in this area has been recognized in third party surveys of retailers and awards from top customers that we’ve been mentioned previously. Most recently, Target recognized P&G as supplier of the year across all our product categories in the store.

We appreciate the recognitions we’ve received. What really matters is retailers improved view of P&G as a partner in joint value creation, helping retailers grow categories and create value on strong distribution, share shelf display and feature.

The fifth vector, superiority is value for consumers and for customers. In performance driven categories, consumers often see the value in paying a modest premium for noticeably better product performance. We’re strengthening our innovation across price tiers, with the aim of delivering superior value at each price tier where we compete.

We’ve made investments to strengthen the long-term health and competitiveness of our brands, and we’ll continue to invest to extend our margin of advantage and quality of execution, improving options for consumers around the world. The strategic need for this investment, the short-term need to manage through this crisis and ongoing need to drive balanced top and bottom line growth, including margin expansion, underscores the importance of productivity. We’re driving cost savings and efficiency improvement in all facets of our business, delivering strong costs and cash productivity.

Success in a highly competitive industry requires agility that comes with the mindset of constructive disruption, or willingness to change adapt and create new trends and technologies that will shape our industry for the future. And in this environment, agility and constructive disruption mindset are even more important, how can we be even safer, while both producing and helping more? What new needs must be met and in what new ways? We are fostering an ongoing mindset of constructive disruption in disruptive possibility. Our new organization structure, six industry based sector business units that manage our 10 product categories, with a differentiated approach in focus markets and enterprise markets, and very small corporate groups with best-in-class functional expertise, is also serving us well. A more empowered agile and accountable organization, with little overlap or redundancy flow into new demands, seamlessly supporting each other to deliver against our priorities around the world.

These strategic choices we’ve made to focus and strengthen our portfolio in daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, to establish and expand the superiority of our brands; to make productivity as integral to our culture as innovation, to lead constructive disruption across the value chain, and to improve organizational focus, agility and accountability are not independent strategies, they reinforce and build on each other. When executed well, they grow markets, which in turn share sales and profit. As some examples; global home care improved this noticeable superiority from less than 60% in fiscal ’18 to nearly 80% superiority this fiscal year. We invested in product performance, in packaging in each of the subcategories. Hand dish, auto dish, dish care and surface care, including launching our new micro-band 24 hour surface sanitization product in February. We step changed consumer communication, leveraging educational TV advertising, which delivered an immediate lift to the category in our brands by showing consumers more ways to use our products. We elevated in-store execution, with additional navigational and educational signage, to help the consumer choose the product that was right for them.

These superiority investments have yielded strong results and most importantly, they have grown markets, both before and after the pandemic. P&G Home Care has driven over 60% of the global category of market growth and accelerated organic sales growth from low-single digits to double digits, increased profit, improved market share 1.5 points, and increased household penetration, all in the last two years. The business grew organic sales 7% in fiscal ’19, 7% in the first half of fiscal ’20 ahead of the crisis. We had great momentum that only accelerated in the second half of the year, with nearly 25% organic growth. [Indecipherable] Fem Care has been driving category growth through superior innovation and demand creation. Innovations focused on organics, overnight protection in teens. The Whisper brand has driven 25% of category growth, well above its 12% market share. The brand has grown market share over two points over the last three years and growing organic sales at an average rate in the high teens over this period.

One more, P&G U.S. personal home care — healthcare rather, has focused on improving the superiority across all five vectors, reaching over 80% superiority across the portfolio this year. P&G brands drove more than 25% of category growth this past year, roughly double their market share weight. Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Prilosec, Align and ZzzQuil each grew share over the past three, six and 12-month periods with total U.S. P&G Personal Healthcare value share of a point or more over these time periods. U.S. personal Healthcare delivered its fourth consecutive year of organic sales growth, with high single-digit growth in fiscal ’19 and double-digit growth in fiscal ’20.

When we think of our strategies, the success we’ve had behind them and an increased societal focus on health, hygiene and a clean home, all bode well for the future. The relevance of our categories and consumers lives has increased. There may be a long term, increased focus on home, more time at home, more meals at home, with related consumption impacts. The importance of noticeably superior performance potentially grows. Organizational agility, high employee engagement to meet the changing needs of consumers and retailers likely becomes more important. We believe P&G is well positioned to serve consumers’ heightened needs and their changing behaviors. And to serve the changing needs of our retail and distributor partners, all of which are critical to long-term value creation.

I will turn it back over to Jon to cover the outlook for fiscal 2021.

Jon R. Moeller — Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

To underscore David's comments, we like our long-term prospects, rooted in service of consumers with increasing needs. The near term though will be challenging, and is more difficult to predict. Our outlook starts with an assumption of how underlying consumer markets will develop. This by itself is highly uncertain. The reality is, that COVID cases are increasing in many parts of the world, without the resources or infrastructure to effectively manage it. We'll likely be operating without a vaccine or advanced therapeutics through fiscal '21. This could prompt tighter

Could prompt tighter containment policies and dramatically reduce mobility, which would affect employment and overall incomes, potentially leading to a deeper and longer recession across large parts of the world.

In the U.S., it’s unclear how long we will be operating at double-digit unemployment levels and how long there will be mitigating economic stimulus available. There continues to be a social unrest and economic distress in many parts of the world, that affect the prospects for category growth. These same dynamics result in an increased cost to operate. There is also a risk of supply chain disruption of our operations or those of our suppliers, being shut down due to local mandates. Against this challenging backdrop, we’re holding ourselves to an expectation of meaningful growth, top line and bottom line, and expect to be highly cash generative.

We’re targeting organic sales growth in the range of 2% to 4%. We expect to grow market share, in aggregate for the year and markets where growth could range from flat to around 3% value growth. We’re targeting core earnings per share growth in 3% to 7% versus prior year core earnings per share of $5.12. The bottom line outlook reflects the full range of potential topline outcomes, it also incorporates $300 million after tax of foreign exchange headwinds, largely offset by $275 million after tax and commodity cost tailwinds. This outlook also includes a $150 million after-tax headwind, from the combination of higher interest expense and lower interest income.

As you consider the quarterly cadence of the year, base period comps will play a significant role in top line trends. Organic sales growth should be stronger in the first half of the year, and moderate in the second half, as we annualize the recent acceleration in category growth. Bottom line growth should be somewhat stronger in the second half, due mainly to higher cost productivity as the year progresses.

Fiscal 2021 will continue our long track record of significant cash generation and cash return to shareowners. We’re targeting another year of 90% adjusted free cash flow productivity. We expect to pay approximately $8 billion in dividends and repurchase $6 billion to $8 billion of shares. This outlook is based on current market growth rate estimates, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Significant currency weakness, commodity cost increases, additional geopolitical disruptions, major production stoppages or additional store closures are not anticipated within this guidance range.

And I’ll hand it back quickly to David for closing comments.

David S. Taylor — Chairman of the Board, President and P&G Chief Executive Officer

We delivered a very strong fiscal 2020, meeting or beating each of the key goals we set out at the start of the year, in a challenging and volatile market. We believe we have a bright future ahead. We have the right strategies of portfolio and daily use categories, where performance drives brand choice, superiority and products, packages consumer communication, retail execution and value, productivity in all areas of cost and cash, constructive disruption in all facets of the operation, and improved organizational focus, agility and accountability. We feel we have the right priorities to deal with immediate challenges the company is facing, ensuring the health — employee health and safety, maximizing product availability, and helping society overcome the challenges of the crisis.

We’re stepping forward, not back. We’re doubling down to serve consumers and communities. We’re investing in the superiority of our brands and the capabilities of our organization. We’re doing this in our interest, in society’s interest, in the interest of our long-term shareowners, with an eye fixed on long-term balanced growth and value creation.

With that, we would be happy to answer your questions.

Questions and Answers:

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Wendy Nicholson with Citi.

Wendy Nicholson — Citigroup — Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thank you. My question has to do with the enterprise markets, both from a short-term perspective, and I guess a longer term more strategic perspective. In the short term, are you seeing any of the challenges that the pandemic has sort of place in those markets? In particular, showing any signs of improvement, are the challenges alleviating? And then longer term, kind of given where things stand, are you thinking any differently about any of those markets? Are you deciding to — sure the [Indecipherable] is maybe more negative than I mean. But change your investment philosophy with regard to any of those markets? Thanks.

David S. Taylor — Chairman of the Board, President and P&G Chief Executive Officer

Wendy, I am going to make one comment, then I want to turn it to Jon, because he has direct responsibility for the enterprise markets. The comment I will make is, the organizational structure change we made has really helped us to deal with this recent pandemic. We grew in enterprise markets where they were facing just ranges of very big challenges. But if anything that’s reinforced the strength of the organization of choice, and actually the possibilities we see for the future. I am going to turn it to John to talk to how we’re dealing with it directly, but no, we haven’t changed our long-term view on the attractiveness of the enterprise markets.

Jon R. Moeller — Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

And I’m going to take one step to the side and I will come hopefully back to the middle here. Remember that the whole — from an organization structure context, one of the driving forces in the design, was to free up category leaders and sector CEOs to focus on the biggest opportunities, which were the focus markets where we generate 80% of our sales and 90% of our profit. And I, of course, don’t want to assert direct causality, but there is nothing to indicate that it isn’t exactly what’s happening. So in the U.S. we grew, as we said earlier, 10% over the year and 19% in the last quarter. In China, we grew 8% over the year, 14% in the last quarter. Those are our two largest focus markets. So that part of the organization strategy is working well.

We also wanted to move decision making in enterprise markets closer to consumers, competitors, customers, with the hope that we will continue to provide strong growth in those markets, both on a top and bottom line standpoint, and that continues to be the case. We grew despite all the difficulty over the last year, 3% organically on the top line. We grew 16% on the bottom line. We exited the year with only two of the enterprise markets, that’s over 100 countries, losing money which is unprecedented for us, and we did that, we built profitability despite significant headwinds and while growing market share. In aggregate, the enterprise markets were up 0.2 points.

But we’re happy with all of that. Now to get back to the middle and answer to your questions more directly. Yes, we are facing challenges in enterprise markets as a result of the current, both health and economic crisis. And yes, that is affecting market sizes negatively, and no, that’s not over and arguably continues to worsen.

In terms of our long-term view on these markets, they are an incredibly important piece of the company. We generated in enterprise markets, I think we crossed $14 billion in sales this year, $1.6 billion in after-tax profit. So they are meaningful and can create value. We want to be more consistent in our efforts to do that. So we have made changes to our business models, to our cost structures, to ensure that as we grow in these markets, we can do that profitably. But we remain committed to success in these markets and highly confident we can deliver that.

The next question comes from the line of Kevin Grundy with Jefferies.

Kevin Grundy — Jefferies — Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone. Congratulations on a great year. Question for David, due to some organizational priorities and how these may have shifted as a result of the pandemic. So no shortage of discussion of course in the marketplace around accelerating channel shift online, more time spent working from home, which seems like it will be lasting, certainly to some degree, much bigger focus on health and wellness, broader emphasis on ESG, just to name a few. So could we discuss some of these bigger churns that we see more lasting versus those that are more transitory, and perhaps how your priorities and the organization’s priorities may have shifted over the past six to 12 months, in light of these consumer shifts? Thanks.

