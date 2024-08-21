ZM Earnings: Highlights of Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2025 report

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The video conferencing platform also issued guidance for the third quarter.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, was $1.39 per share, compared to $1.34 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $219.0 million or $0.70 per share for the July quarter, compared to $181.9 million or $0.59 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Net revenues came in at $1.16 billion in Q2, compared to $1.14 billion in the prior-year period. For the third quarter, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $1.160 billion to $1.165 billion.

Prior Performance