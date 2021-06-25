CarMax Inc (KMX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Q1 2022 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q1 FY ’22 KMX Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Stacy Frole. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Stacy Frole — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. I’m here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Senior Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President CAF Operation.

Let me remind you, our statements today regarding the Company’s future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current knowledge and assumptions about future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

In providing projections and other forward-looking statements, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update them. For additional information on important factors that could affect these expectations, please see the Company’s Form 8-K issued this morning and its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28th, 2021 filed with the SEC.

Should you have any follow-up questions after the call, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations department at (804) 747-0422 extension 7865. Lastly, let me thank you in advance for asking only one question and getting back in the queue for more follow-ups. Bill?