Infographic: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) 4Q20 Earnings Results
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $1.62 billion.
GAAP net income was up 4% to $604 million while EPS rose 3% to $2.30 per share. Adjusted net income rose 49% to $661 million, or $2.51 per share.
For the full year of 2021, product revenues are expected to be $6.7-6.9 billion.
