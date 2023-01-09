Bank earnings: What to expect when major banks report earnings this week

A slew of major banking companies are set to report their earnings results this week. In the current environment of high inflation and increased interest rates, the impact of these factors on bank earnings are the main focus. In general, analysts appear to have a bleak sentiment on bank earnings due to the challenging conditions.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, January 13. Analysts expect JPM to report earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue of $34.3 billion. This compares to earnings of $3.33 per share on reported revenue of $29.2 billion in the same period last year. Managed revenue was $30.3 billion in Q4 2021. In Q3 2022, the company reported EPS of $3.12 on reported revenue of $32.7 billion. Managed revenue was $33.4 billion in Q3.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is slated to report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday. Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $17.8 billion. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $17 billion. In Q3 2022, Citigroup reported revenue of $18.5 billion, which was up 6% year-over-year and EPS of $1.63.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings results on Friday. Analysts predict earnings of $0.78 per share on revenue of $24.4 billion. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share on revenue of $22.1 billion in Q4 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, total revenue amounted to $24.5 billion while EPS was $0.81.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is slated to report Q4 2022 earnings on Friday as well. Analysts expect earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $19.9 billion. In the same quarter a year ago, the company reported earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $20.8 billion. In Q3 2022, Wells Fargo posted revenue of $19.5 billion and EPS of $0.85.

Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, January 17. Analysts are predicting earnings of $5.97 per share on revenue of $11.1 billion. This compares to EPS of $10.81 on revenue of $12.6 billion reported in Q4 2021. In Q3 2022, GS reported EPS of $8.25 and revenue of $11.98 billion.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is set to report Q4 2022 earnings results on Tuesday as well. Analysts project earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $12.7 billion. In Q4 2021, the company posted EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $14.5 billion. In Q3 2022, revenues amounted to $12.9 billion and EPS was $1.47.

Click here to access the infographics of the latest earnings of these banks