Earnings calendar for the week of February 1

In a week that saw one of the worst stock selloffs, Gamestop came under spotlight after the stock experienced unprecedented fluctuations, marked by a 10-fold spike in value followed by a sharp retreat.

Leading stock indexes S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average withdrew from their recent peaks, shedding about 2% in the last session, after hitting a one-month low mid-week. With no end in sight for the Gamestop turmoil, the downtrend is expected to continue next week.

Corporate earnings had a muted start to the week, with not many big companies reporting on Monday, but soon gained momentum with the likes of General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Verizon and Microsoft publishing their results on Tuesday.

FAANG components Apple and Facebook stole the show on Wednesday, with the former generating record profit for the December-quarter. The other closely-followed reports of the day were AT&T, Boeing and Tesla.

On Thursday, airlines dominated the scene. The reports from American Airlines, Southwest and JetBlue showed that the industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic.

One of the major upcoming earnings announcements is that of Alphabet, scheduled for February 2. The Google’s parent will be joined by retail behemoth Amazon in the after-hours. Others reporting on the day include Pfizer, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba, biotechnology firm Amgen and oil giant ExxonMobil.

Biogen, Cognizant, eBay, and Paypal will be publishing their latest quarterly number on February 3. Being a Thursday, February 4 is going to be a busy day as usual – Ford Motor, Merck & Co., and Activision Blizzard are scheduled to report.

On the M&A front, Xerox this week agreed to acquire visual augmented reality platform CareAR as part of expanding its software portfolio.

On Thursday, human resources solutions provider Workday revealed plans to buy Peakon, an employee feedback platform, for about $700 million. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks said it closed the acquisition of networking solutions provider Apstra, a deal aimed at enhancing the network gear maker’s data center business.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, OTIS Worldwide, and Warner Music Group

Tuesday: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Pfizer, FireEye, ConocoPhillips, Amgen, Electronic Arts, Ferrari N.V., Harley-Davidson Inc., Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Alibaba Group, NXP Semiconductors, Alphabet, United Parcel Service and Amdocs

Wednesday: Check Point Software, Spotify Technology, Humana Inc., Boston Scientific Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Biogen Inc., eBay Inc., Netgear Inc., Sony Corp., GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk and PayPal

Thursday: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Fortinet Inc., Yum Brands, The Hershey, Ford Motor, Activision Blizzard, Becton Dickinson, Merck, Roche Holding AG, Cigna Corp., GoPro Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Ralph Lauren, Metlife Inc., Deutsche Bank, Dassault Systems, Pinterest, Royal Dutch Shell, Zendesk, Gilead Sciences, Snap, and Skechers USA Inc.

Friday: Cummins Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., Sanofi SA, Estee Lauder Companies and News Corp

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Looking back

